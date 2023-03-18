Gavin Cross has played in three Cactus League games for the Kansas City Royals and he has had a hit in each one of those appearances.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star was 1-for-1 with a single, walk and run scored on Saturday afternoon in Arizona as a Royals split squad dropped a 6-3 decision to a split squad of the Colorado Rockies.

Entering the game in left field in the top of the seventh inning, Cross drew a walk from Jeff Criswell in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Jose Briceno’s double.

He connected for a two-out single to right field in the ninth inning off MLB veteran Matt Koch.

Cross is 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and single in his three Cactus League appearances. The ninth overall pick in last year’s MLB Amateur Draft by KC also walked and scored a run in an exhibition game against World Baseball Classic participant Great Britain.

Daniel Lynch (University of Virginia) was the losing pitcher for the Royals.

Reds 7, Athletics 1

Time is running out for Daniel Norris (Science Hill) as he attempts to earn a roster spot with the Cincinnati Reds and he helped his cause by pitching a scoreless inning on Saturday against Oakland.

The left-hander kept the A’s off the scoreboard in the eighth inning. He allowed singles to Zack Gelof and Kevin Smith, but notched a strikeout of former Bluefield Blue Jays slugger and 2017 Appalachian League player of the year Ryan Noda.

Norris has a 6.75 ERA and one save in seven Cactus League relief appearances for the Reds. If he makes Cincinnati’s opening-day roster, it would mark his 10th season in the majors.