Cross Country

Don Cumbow Invitational
Sugar Hollow Park
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 29, Union 57, Wolf Hills Home School 61, Lee High 138, Marion 149, Virginia High 153, George Wythe 160, John Battle 166
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Dorian Almer (Union), 16:35.9; 2. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 16:36.8; 3. Bramley Childress (Abingdon), 17:20.4; 4. Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 17:20.5; 5, Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 17:20.5; 6. John P. Kitching (Wolf Hills), 17:25.1; 7. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon), 17:31.8; 8. Chad Douglas (Union), 17:35.4; 9. Bennett Hunter (Wolf Hills), 17:36.7; 10. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 17:48.2; 11. Keldon Warner (Wolf Hills), 18:01; 12. Brett Buchanan (GW), 18:12.1; 13. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 18:20.8; 14. Caleb Warner (Wolf Hills), 18:23.6; 15. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:23.9
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 18, George Wythe 61, Virginia High 72, John Battle 83, Union 124
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 18:50.3; 2. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 19:04.9; 3. Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 19:36.9; 4. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills Home School), 20:26; 5. Myra Kariuki (VHS), 20:33.7; 6. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 20:35.7; 7. Elaina Bakker (Abingdon), 20:35.7; 8. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 20:45.2; 9. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 21:52.2; 10. Camryn Hardin (GW), 21:56.4; 11. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 22:16.1; 12. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 22:24; 13. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 22:33.6; 14. Lucy Tester (VHS), 22:34.1; 15. Zoe Davenport (Patrick Henry), 22:34.7.