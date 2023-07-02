Connor Creasy is busy playing in some notable golf tournaments this summer and when the fall rolls around he will be heading back to the University of Georgia.

The former Abingdon High School star has made the decision to return to Athens, Georgia, to use a fifth year of eligibility for the Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference. It wasn’t that tough of a choice.

“I just really wanted to come back and play another year to just learn and get better,” Creasy said. “I love Athens. It is certainly a great school and a beautiful college town. The best part of Athens has been the people I have met and the relationships I have made. They have really helped me to grow and get better just at life in general.”

That is good news for Georgia coach Chris Haack.

“I’m so excited to have him back for one more year,” Haack said. “Not for just his playing ability, but he has become a great leader on this team and a guy all his teammates see as an example of hard work.”

Creasy played in his third NCAA tournament in May as the Bulldogs finished 14th on the team leaderboard. Creasy tied for 70th individually with rounds of 73, 74, 74 and 73 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"It was a lot of fun and a great test of golf,” Creasy said. “It’s always a privilege to play in the national championship against the best in the world. I didn’t play my best that week, but we hung in there and made the cut. The highlight from the week was when I made a wedge from 140 yards from the fairway on hole 12 in the third round.”

What have been Creasy’s strengths at the collegiate level?

“His short game and putting,” Haack said. “When he first got to Georgia it was a weakness and now it’s a strength in his game. He looks like he is going to make every putt he hits, he looks that comfortable.”

Creasy has kept a full schedule during the spring and summer.

He earned medalist honors at U.S. Open local qualifier in Stockbridge, Georgia, in May and fell two strokes shy of qualifying for the prestigious event, tied for 10th with a 10-under par at the Dogwood Invitational in June in Atlanta and reached the round of 32 recently at the North & South Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

He will compete in the Western Amateur on July 31-Aug. 5 in the Chicago area.

“Connor looks more and more confident every time he plays,” Haack said. “His swing has always been solid, but he has learned to trust how good he hits and let it just happen. Trust, along with confidence, is the key and he is that player now.”

A player who represents the University of Georgia well on the links.

“Last year in February I appointed Connor our team captain and he did a great job of keeping the team focused and we started playing together as a team and ended the year on a high note,” Haack said. “So him coming back makes me feel our team is ready to be a championship team.”

Transfer Talk

Preston Steele revealed via his Twitter channel on June 5 that he was in the transfer portal.

The shortstop on Lebanon High School’s 2021 VHSL Class 2 state baseball championship squad hit .320 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 74 games the last two seasons at King University.

Summer League Stuff

John Battle High School graduate Bryson Almany (Carson-Newman) and former Tennessee High pitcher Jared Graham (Southwest Virginia Community College) are on the roster of the Bears in the Smoky Mountain Collegiate League.

Almany recently hit a grand slam.

Ex-Twin Springs High School standout Justin Reed (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) was hitting .222 with three RBIs through Saturday for the Boone Bigfoots of the Coastal Plain League.