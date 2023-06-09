A string of crashes across Southwest Virginia has left several people dead, according to the Virginia State Police.

A little less than a week after a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, a 21-year-old Marion man died from the injuries sustained in the May 30 wreck.

Jason E. Burchfield was taken to Johnson City Medical Center after the wreck on state Route 713, when the 1999 Toyota 4Runner he was driving ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a fence, overturning and striking a tree then a utility pole.

Three passengers in the Toyota – a 22-year-old female, a 21-year-old male and a 34-year-old female – were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the VSP said.

On Thursday, a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County left two people dead, the police reported.

At 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, police said that a Kia Forte was driving south on the interstate when it ran off the left side of the interstate at the 73 mile marker. The Forte crossed the median and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on. The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, which was unable to avoid a collision.

The Virginia State Police said the driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

A passenger in the Kia and the motorcycle's operator were flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Friday, a crash between an SUV and a bus owned by Clinch Valley Community Action – Head Start program killed the driver of the SUV.

Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 8:28 a.m. in the 4000 block of Gratton Road in Tazewell County.

A 2004 Buick Rendezvous was traveling east on Gratton Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the bus head-on. The driver of the Buick died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the bus was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger was on the bus at the time of the crash and was taken to Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.