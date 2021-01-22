 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Vaccination Resources for Southwest Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee
  • Updated
To get the latest information and updates about COVID-19 vaccines, contact your local health department.

 

Tennessee

Sullivan County Regional Health Department

Website: https://www.sullivanhealth.org/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/scrhd/

Twitter account: @SullivanHealth

COVID-19 hotline: 423-279-2777

 

Virginia

Mount Rogers Health District 

Serves cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties

Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/ 

General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MountRogersHD/ 

Twitter account: https://twitter.com/MRHDvdh

Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343

 

Cumberland Health District

Serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties

Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/ 

General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/ 

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cphdvdh 

Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343

 

Lenowisco Health District

Serves Lee, Wise and Scott counties and City of Norton

Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/vaccine/ 

General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/ 

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lenowisco 

Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343

