COVID-19 Vaccination Resources for Southwest Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee

To get the latest information and updates about COVID-19 vaccines, contact your local health department.
Tennessee
Sullivan County Regional Health Department
Website: https://www.sullivanhealth.org/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/scrhd/
Twitter account: @SullivanHealth
COVID-19 hotline: 423-279-2777
Virginia
Mount Rogers Health District
Serves cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties
Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/
General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MountRogersHD/
Twitter account: https://twitter.com/MRHDvdh
Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343
Cumberland Health District
Serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties
Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/
General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cphdvdh
Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343
Lenowisco Health District
Serves Lee, Wise and Scott counties and City of Norton
Vaccine updates: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/vaccine/
General website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
Virginia Department of Health hotline: 877-275-8343