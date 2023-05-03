Dagan Barton and Nathan Phillips are first cousins who are as close as twin brothers and last week they produced nearly identical pitching lines in tossing no-hitters.

A 6-foot, 180-pound junior left-hander, Barton struck out 12 of the 16 batters he faced in a 16-0 win over Holston on April 25 and the only baserunner he allowed came when he issued a walk to Noah Tweed of the Cavaliers to begin the fourth inning.

“I was using mainly just fastball,” Barton said. “I had a bit of an increase in velocity from last year, so as long as I threw strikes I knew I had an amazing defense behind me and I think I only had to throw my curveball three or four times.”

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore right-hander, Phillips struck out 12 of the 16 batters he faced in a 12-0 pounding of Patrick Henry the following night and a fifth-inning error was the only thing that stood between him and a perfect game.

“That night against PH everything just felt smooth and loose,” Phillips said. “I had control of all my pitches. I just felt calm and under control.”

Those consecutive no-no’s have been among the many highlights this spring for the Pioneers as they lead the Hogoheegee District and are considered by most to be the top baseball team in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification.

Lebanon was also the favorite last season in Class 1, but experienced a late-season stumble. The Pioneers suffered a 6-1 setback to Chilhowie in the Region 1D finals and their season ended a few days later with a 3-1 state quarterfinal loss at Grayson County.

“Those were two very winnable games that just got away from us,” Barton said. “That’s a part of baseball, but I feel like it’s helping to motivate us all so we don’t have to feel like that again.”

Lebanon (15-2, 7-0) has certainly played like a team on a mission.

The Pioneers have two wins over 2022 VHSL Class 3 state runner-up and current Mountain 7 District leader Abingdon and also own a pair of victories over Virginia High, which currently leads the Class 2 Southwest District.

The only two losses for Lebanon came in March to Tennessee High, a 20-win squad that is the top seed for this week’s TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament.

The team ERA is 1.563 entering today’s game at Chilhowie. The Warriors (11-5, 5-1) dropped a 10-0 decision to Lebanon last month.

“We have thrown the ball well all year and as the season has gone on we are cleaning up the walks and trusting our defense,” said first-year head coach Cody Compton. “We are starting to have better at-bats and hitting some balls hard. We need to continue to work and get better as the season goes on.

“Our defense makes our pitchers better. We have to move guys around depending on who is pitching and everyone is doing their job. This group gets along and supports one another. We have worked hard, but there is still a lot of season to go. We have to stay focused and continue to get better every day.”

Few Class 1 teams have the pitching depth that Lebanon does.

Seth Buchanan (4-1, two saves, 1.80 ERA; 44 strikeouts in 27 innings), Eli Breeding and Carter Hess (two saves) are also quality arms.

“It feels pretty good knowing that if you start a game and you don’t have your best stuff that there’s three or four guys behind you that can come in and get the job done,” Barton said. “That actually feels great.”

A Virginia Military Institute signee, Buchanan also owns a .500 batting average and .651 on-base percentage. The infielder will play for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners this summer.

Chance Parker, Zach Hertig, Nick Belcher and Jacob Crabtree have also been key contributors at the plate for the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, the cousins of K are mowing down opposing hitters.

Dagan Barton is 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 28 innings, while hitting .350 with six doubles.

Nathan Phillips is 6-1 with one save and a 1.80 ERA to go along with 51 Ks in 35 innings. He has a .264 batting average with three doubles and one home run.

Don’t forget those dueling no-hitters as well.

“Nathan could not let his cousin outdo him,” Compton said. “They both have a competitive edge with one another, but they are both there cheering each other on and supporting one another.”

Phillips goes by the nickname Tater.

“When I was born I was so small I looked like a tater,” Phillips said. “At first I was called Nater Tater, but the nater dropped eventually.”

Dagan and Nathan’s moms are sisters – Amanda Puckett Barton and Misty Puckett Phillips – and Dagan is older by eight weeks.

“Dag and I are two very different people,” Phillips said. “He’s more introverted and I’m more extroverted, but we do share similar goals and expectations from each other and I feel very confident in him and what he can help us accomplish this year.”