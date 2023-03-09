ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County supervisors set aside money to help establish an opioid addiction treatment facility for women with opioid addictions.

The county board OK'd spending a portion of the money received from class-action lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers on establishing a facility in Abingdon. Supervisors approved using $200,000 of the $300,000 received in the current round of settlement disbursements.

Wellspring Foundation will contribute $200,000 toward the facility, and the Worrell Foundation, formed by the former owners of the Bristol Herald Courier, will chip in $150,000.

The money will go to Fairview Housing Management Corp., which is set to open the facility for women this spring at a former nursing facility on Bradley Street.

The board also has applied for a $168,000 state grant to provide more funding for the project, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

Establishing the home is supported by Linda Austin, the executive director of the Appalachian Substance Abuse Collation for Privation, Treatment and Recovery, a nonprofit organization.

Austin’s agency helps women “find wellness” she said.

“And I’m just one of the many nonprofits helping to get this place open,” she added. “This is going to be a regional treatment facility. it’s not just for Washington County and Bristol.”

Board Vice Chairman Mike Rush helped spearhead the project.

“It’s in response to the state’s opioid settlement,” Rush said. “It’s a shovel-ready project that’s ready to go. We have a real program that’s going to do real good for real people in our area.”