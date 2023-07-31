Emergency Medical Dispatch in Washington County, Virginia, has earned statewide accreditation.

Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county's emergency management coordinator, officially received the state accreditation for the county's Emergency Medical Dispatch from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday.

Kingsley-Varble credits her new deputy director, Bobby Osborne, hired on May 1, for securing the accreditation, saying Osborne "put a lot of work into that."

At Tuesday's meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, the county's four-year emergency operations plan was reviewed and renewed by the board following a presentation by Kingsley-Varble.

Also on Tuesday, the county's nine fire departments reached a mutual aid agreement through Kingsley-Varble and the Board of Supervisors.

"Over the years, we have been trying to draft an adequate mutual aid agreement between our fire departments," Kingsley-Varble said.

Washington County helps provide all of these departments with monetary support, she said.

In related business on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors matched a $2,429.21 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry for forest firefighting, given to the Washington County Fire & Rescue.