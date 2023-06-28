ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to deny a second lawsuit claim against the county by the family of victims in a California shooting that involved a former deputy from Washington County.

The legal claim, in excess of $100 million, by the Taylor Ring law firm filed by members of the Winek family of Riverside, Californioa. The claim involves Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia state trooper who had been employed at the time by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022.

Three people — plus Edwards — died as a result of Edwards’ cross-country quest to pose as a teen boy to meet a teenage girl, the 15-year-old niece of the Wineks.

This claim follows a separate claim this year that the board also voted to deny responsibility in May.

County Attorney Lucy Philips expressed condolences for the families affected in the shooting but said the county should bear no responsibility for the now-deceased Edwards acting on his own time away from his employer.

“The actions of Mr. Edwards are completely outside the scope of his employment with the sheriff’s office,” Phillips said.

Additionally, the county government is a separate entity from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips said.

Supervisor Phil McCall made a motion to deny the claim, seconded by Supervisor Charlie Hargis. The motion passed unanimously, 6-0, with Board Chairman Saul Hernandez not present for Tuesday’s meeting.