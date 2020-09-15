County Commission to discuss jail renovations, funding Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Commission will hold a special work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss its options for renovating and funding the Sullivan County jail, according to the county’s online calendar.
“Ashley McAnulty, Bond Counsel, with Stephens Inc. will be present to discuss financing,” the meeting description said.
The meeting--which is open to the public--will take place in the Commission Room of the Sullivan County Courthouse. People can also attend virtually by visiting the county website (www.sullivancountytn.gov), according to the calendar event.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!