BRISTOL, Tenn. – Council approved the city's $146 million 2023-24 operating budget. Here's what is included.

The proposed spending plan is up 7% from fiscal year 2022-23. The budget for the current year was $137.1 million.

During Tuesday's council meeting, City Manager Kelli Bourgeois explained why the budget process this year started a little later than usual and thanked Bristol's staff for their hard work.

"I have to give a huge amount of credit and kudos to our finance staff and our administration staff," Bourgeois said. "We hit this budget season late because I started in this position later than we typically would do during the budget year, and they have done incredible work to get us to this point."

The collection rate for property taxes in fiscal year 2022 was 96.2%, which totaled $15.3 million. In the budget draft, the city projects the same collection rate for fiscal year 2024.

The city's general fund for 2023-24 is budgeted at $45.9 million, which includes $33.8 million for operating expenditures and $12.1 million to support other funds.

Revenues are budgeted at $40.48 million, which is a 2.2% decrease from current fiscal year's budget.

The general fund is projected to have a net loss of $5.4 million due to carryover expenses from equipment purchases and capital projects from previous years that have yet to be completed, as well as escalating costs in maintenance supplies, water and waste-treatment chemicals and labor costs, Bourgeois said.

The deficit complicates the future of several key projects, such as the Whitetop Creek Baseball Park, the Melrose Recreation Center, the pickleball project and the Bristol Skate Park.

The city has signaled it is looking to issue bonds to properly fund and begin working on these projects.

Bristol Tennessee Councilwoman Lea Powers emphasized that the city is going to approach this circumstance the same way it does any other challenge: with determination and transparency.

"We can either choose to be frustrated by a change of circumstances, or we can choose to embrace the change of circumstances and move forward even stronger than before," Powers said. "I think that it's important for me as your council representative to be held accountable. And it's important for us to hold our staff accountable as well, and so if we're all holding each other accountable, to put our best foot forward, we should achieve those things that we most value."

The Bristol, Tennessee schools budget for fiscal year 2023-24 included in the draft is $59.20 million, which is a 5.6% increase from the current fiscal year' s nearly $56.1 million.