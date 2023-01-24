Council approves $24M for landfill, legal work

BRISTOL, Va. — The city on Tuesday committed an additional $24.4 million to fund remediation work at its quarry landfill and legal costs stemming from lawsuits against it.

The City Council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to approve the funding appropriation for the current fiscal year. It is expected to pay for five projects suggested by a state expert panel to address odor, emission and other issues at the landfill.

“This is a tremendous amount of money — basically $24.5 million. The unfortunate thing is we have no other option than to do this,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “We need to get this done as quickly as we can. We need to get it done as safely as we can and we need to get it done correctly. We don’t want to go back and do this again. I’m glad we have all these appropriations in front of us tonight so we can move swiftly and offer some relief from the smell for the people who are affected by it.”

City CFO Janet Jennings explained the plan, which included transferring monies between the general fund and solid waste fund. $14.7 million is coming from the general fund.

“As you know we continue to address issues at the landfill. As you know, those issues require a significant amount of funding,” Jennings said. “This is the largest request we are bringing to you this fiscal year and we feel this request is going to address many of the problems at the landfill.”

Jennings said some of the projects may not need funding until the upcoming fiscal year but they wanted to appropriate the moneys and have funds available, if needed, during the current fiscal year which ends June 30.

The city has an estimated $23.4 million in landfill remediation projects to pay for, including $12 million for the sidewall odor mitigation system presently being constructed and installed. That is where the city plans to spend its remaining $8.7 million in federal ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.

Another bid of $624,000 for temperature monitoring has also already been awarded.

Still to come are an estimated $2 million for additional landfill dirt cover and shaping and an estimated $6.5 million to develop a system to remove benzene being emitted into the landfill’s wastewater discharge.

The transfer document estimated a pending well field expansion would cost $2.3 million, but the lone bid was higher.

“Well field bids came in last week and the bid is significantly higher than $2.3 million so we are still evaluating that bid before we can move forward and bring that to council,” City Manager Randy Eads told the council

The budget amendment also includes $1 million for “ongoing legal costs” as the city is now involved in two separate lawsuits involving the landfill.

“This is one of those classic cases where you could say time is of the essence,” Councilman Michael Pollard said. “We’ve got to get this approved and get things going.”

In other matters, the council voted 4-0 on first reading to approve plans to install speed cameras in school zones. The ordinance calls for cameras in all of the city’s school zones to operate during school hours as a way to deter speeding. The project would go out for bids, but plans are the city would have no expense for the cameras and related technology with the contractor paid through a portion of the fines they collect.

Osborne called it a “no brainer” as a way to make school zones safer for children.