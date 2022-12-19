Cougars expecting challenge

One year after finishing as state runner-up last season, High Point Christian Academy head coach Brittany Drew was looking to challenge her young team.

She found it in Bristol, with the Cougars participating in the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament beginning today and continuing through Thursday at Viking Hall.

“I wanted to get a tournament to allow us to play teams we never get to play. I thought what better way than go out of state,” said Drew, a former Guilford player, who is in her fourth season with the Cougars. “I started looking at out-of-state tournaments and then I heard about this one. I looked into the type of teams that have won in the past or have been very competitive so I decided that was the one for us.”

High Point Christian, which is 5-4 on the young season, has added four new players to a squad that finished 20-10, placing second in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament last season.

Leading the way is 6-foot-1 sophomore Kylie Torrence, who contributed 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds as an all-state performer last season. She is receiving interest from numerous NCAA Division I schools, including Furman, Richmond, North Carolina-Greensboro and Appalachian.

She is far from all. Senior Nadyia Hairston and juniors Courtney Taylor and Amaya Glenn are also new to the Cougars and looking to play at the next level. Ditto for holdovers Angel Walker and Nadia VanReichbauer.

All average more than or close to 10 points game and all have the same aspirations in mind.

“I ended up getting four new kids and they all want to go to college and play basketball,” Drew said. “Kylie is probably by far my best one, but she is so young so I know she has time to kind of mold into what she can be.

“I have others that are like ‘Hey, I want to play college basketball as well.’ This is probably my first team that I have had that more than half of them want to go to college for basketball.”

In addition to the exposure that tournaments like Holiday Hoops allows, it can also serve to help Drew’s team get stronger as the season approaches March.

“I definitely think it does,” she said. “Normally in November and December I try to have a tougher non-conference schedule to see if we can face adversity early so when we are faced with that in the conference and playoffs we will be prepared.”

Waiting on the first day of the 10-team, 12-game tournament today is West Ridge in the opening game at 4 p.m. The Wolves are tall, averaging over 6-foot on the front line, while the Cougars are much smaller so expect a contrast in styles when these clubs meet.

“I do not have a lot of tall girls. We try to use our speed and we try to speed people up so that has been our theme just because we are not as tall as other teams,” she said. “Transition is our main go-to and if we don’t have it, then we just try to figure out ways to execute in the half-court.”

Drew, whose Cougars play in the competitive PTAC in the basketball hotbed of North Carolina, has high hopes for what lies ahead and three games in Bristol could help in reaching those goals.

“Last year was the first year that I hand-picked our schedule for November and December and it was very tough,” Drew said. “We started off a little shaky even up to the coaching staff, but after December we went on a run and we just never looked back.

“I wanted to repeat kind of the same scenario, but make it a little tougher this season.”

