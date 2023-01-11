Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers

The Lebanon Pioneers thwarted a comeback the last time they played Fort Chiswell.

Head coach Rex Parker’s club staged one on Wednesday night.

Freshman Chloe Couch scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half to fuel a rally as Lebanon earned a 66-55 non-district girls basketball victory over the homestanding Pioneers.

Lebanon led by 12 points at halftime and had to hold on thanks to a tiebreaking shot from Carey Keene in the final moments in posting a 58-55 win over Fort Chiswell last month.

The rematch followed a different script as the Pioneers erased a 37-25 halftime deficit on Wednesday.

Morgan Varney scored a game-high 26 points in the win.

Blair Jackson led Fort Chiswell with 23 points, while Kara King pumped in 21 points.

Lebanon hosts Rural Retreat on Friday in a Hogoheegee District first-place showdown.

George Wythe 58, Craig County 16

Jordan Cannoy and Camille Wolfe are softball standouts and they helped George Wythe’s girls hoops squad craft a first-quarter shutout on Wednesday.

GW held Craig County scoreless in the opening stanza in bolting out to a 25-0 lead as the Maroons had no trouble improving to 9-2.

Cannoy had eight points and Wolfe supplied seven points in the win. Makaylan Luttrell (11 points) and Abby Berry (10 points) were the top scorers for George Wythe.

Kallie Fisher scored half of Craig County’s points.

Gate City 51, Dobyns-Bennett 50

Makayla Bays pumped in 19 points as Gate City eked out a road win over the Dobyns-Bennett Indians.

The Blue Devils led by 10 points at the end of three quarters and held off a late charge by the Indians.

D-B had an opportunity to win the game, but misfired on a last-second shot.

Hurley 29, Castlewood 19

Brianna Stacy scored 18 points as Hurley went on the road to earn a non-district win.

Castlewood failed to score in the first quarter and the offensive production didn’t get much better the rest of the way for the Blue Devils.

Freshman Anna Summers led Castlewood with eight points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Bailee Varney hauled down 11 boards in the loss.

BOYS

Graham 71, Galax 49

Markel Ray scored 18 points as Graham won for the second time in as many nights.

Blake Graham added 13 points for the G-Men (3-4), who play at rival Bluefield on Saturday.

Hurley 59, Castlewood 42

Cayden Dishman had another strong showing for Castlewood, but Thomas Gilbert and the Hurley Rebels proved to be too tough in a non-district clash.

Gilbert scored 28 points for Hurley, which outscored Castlewood 22-10 over the final eight minutes to pull away in a tight game.

Dishman matched Gilbert with 28 points and continued his recent scoring surge. He had 39 points last Friday against Thomas Walker and 41 points in Tuesday’s loss to Rye Cove.