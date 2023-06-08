A story in Tuesday's edition contained an error. The advanced technology center at Virginia Highlands Community College was originally estimated to cost $6 million.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As expected, medical professionals post a strong showing, as well as managers. There are surprises, too.
Athletes from Southwest Virginia have helped deliver stunning wins, reach milestone achievements and came through with clutch performances in …
GLADE SPRING, Va. — Town Square Guns, whose name reveals its location, opened last month.
PREP HOOPS: Adam Hood is new boys coach at Rye Cove, Aaron Williams will serve as assistant coach for the Eagles
The all-time leading scorer in the history of Rye Cove High School’s boys basketball program is now the head coach at his alma mater and he wi…
This is Lebanon’s 11th state tournament bid (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2001, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1989).