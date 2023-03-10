Corporate Marketing recently received accolades in the 2023 American Advertising Federation of Southwest Virginia Awards.

Held March 4 at the K-VA-T Corporate Support Center in Abingdon, Virginia, the event recognized the region’s top advertising and marketing projects from 2022.

A division of Corporate Image, a strategic public relations and communications firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee, CM earned silver ADDY awards for a commercial campaign showcasing Scott County, Virginia, and a brochure for Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia.

"It's always rewarding to see Corporate Marketing's work receive local honors and acknowledgement in a region overflowing with advertising professionals who continually push the limits with exceptional creativity," says Jon Lundberg, president of CI/CM. "We appreciate these awards because they reflect the success of our work on behalf of our clients."

The ADDY Awards attract more than 25,000 entries each year in local competitions and are the first phase of a three-tiered national competition.

Established in 1997, Corporate Marketing designs, develops and implements targeted marketing and advertising strategies for clients. Corporate Marketing’s parent company, Corporate Image, was founded in 1993 and is a strategic public relations firm that specializes in corporate communications.