Coronavirus vaccine appointments available

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Monday appointments are open for the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at select locations in the county.
Vaccines will be available at Whitetop Creek Park until April 1. Extended hours will be available on March 30 and April 1.
Appointments are also open at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium for March 30 and March 31.
All Tennesseans ages 16 and older and those who work in Tennessee are eligible to be vaccinated.
Call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment.