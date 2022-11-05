Corbin, Eagles fly past UVa-Wise

It was the Ivan Corbin show for Carson-Newman.

The Eagles’ quarterback threw for two touchdowns and run for two more to lead Carson-Newman to a 38-22 South Atlantic Conference home victory on Saturday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Carson-Newman (4-5, 3-4) took a 31-0 leading into halftime.

Corbin, who threw for 251 yards, scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards and threw scoring passes of 27 yards to Luke Simpson and 31 yards to Travanta Abner. Major Williams had two interceptions, one of which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.

Christian Erwin also made a 27-yard field goal for the Eagles. Jake Cottle had nine tackles and John Battle graduate Caleb Goins had three in the win.

Tyler Curtis had 12 carries for 62 yards for the Eagles, while Braxton Westfield had four receptions for 119 yards.

UVa-Wise (2-8. 1-7) scored twice in the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from Juwan Dent to Joey Vandyke and a 67-yard fumble recovery for a score by Robert Carter. Dent also connected with Vandyke with a 5-yard pass for a touchdown in the final quarter.

Dent threw for 145 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Jakoby Johnson ran for 61 yards on 14 carries and Dorrian Goddard had three catches for 45 yards. Former Tazewell standout Josiah Jordan had one reception for 37 yards.

Markel Dailey led the Cavaliers with 12 tackles and Joel Burgess had eight. Treyshawn Moore tallied two sacks and Jaylen Jones broke up four passes in the loss.

UVa-Wise will conclude its season on Saturday at Wingate.