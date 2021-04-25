Cora
Cora is a stunning green eyed beauty. She is a fun goofy puppy looking for a fun home. She does... View on PetFinder
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.
- Updated
The mother calls her daughter an overachiever. Isabella Katherine McCall simply labels herself as someone who enjoys a challenge. Whatever the reason, the 21-year-old college student is setting records at Emory & Henry College, where she prepares to graduate this spring.
A $1 million lawsuit filed against the town of Abingdon, Virginia, claims the town manager discriminated against some female employees and harassed them in the workplace.
Catholic leaders often whisper about “Christmas and Easter Catholics”: people whose names are found on parish membership rolls, but who are rarely seen in the pews — except during crowded Christmas and Easter rites.
- Updated
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an ongoing investigation relating to drug activity at a residence located at 2637 Hig…
The Mount Rogers Health District reported Virginia’s highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate Tuesday as cases are again mounting.
Two Bristol, Tennessee residents face drug charges following an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at an apartment in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 11W in Bristol.
Preliminary wastewater testing has confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is likely driving this region’s current surge of COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.