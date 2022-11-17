Conference Carolinas grows with Young Harris

Conference Carolinas just got larger, and “Young” at the same time.

Georgia-based Young Harris College was introduced as the 14th member of Conference Carolinas during a press conference on Thursday. The Mountain Lions will become official members in July for the 2023-24 academic year.

“I am thrilled to be here today for this historic day, for both the present and future of Conference Carolinas,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “I am excited to announce that Young Harris College will soon become the 14th member of Conference Carolinas.”

That addition will also lead to Conference Carolinas instituting a three-division format next school year in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball, which is meant to help reduce travel costs and limit the amount of time student-athletes are on the road.

“These are all the sports that we will have 13 or 14 institutions competing in the coming year,” Colvin said. “Several other sports with regular season schedules will also see a revised scheduling model that is also designed to reduce some of the longer trips in the conference over time.”

Young Harris, which currently resides in the Peach Belt Conference, has an enrollment of 1,205, while sponsoring 15 varsity sports, which includes seven men’s sports and eight women’s sports. They also sponsor the co-ed sport of spirit cheerleading.

Drew Van Horn, the president of Young Harris, which is located in Young Harris, Ga. – about 125 miles from Atlanta – is familiar with Conference Carolinas. He was a two-time all-conference basketball player when Elon was part of the league.

Young Harris left the junior college ranks for NCAA Division II status in 2011-12.

“We are so excited for this opportunity for us to be here. We are honored to become part of Conference Carolinas…,” Van Horn said. “The Mountain Lions look to be a member of the conference and make the conference proud, not just on the field or the court, but in the classroom and in the community.

“I want to thank you on behalf of the board of trustees and student population for this partnership and we look forward to working with you all to continue to strive for the purpose of the NCAA Division II and all the Mountain Lions are proud.”

King Director of Athletics David Hicks expects Young Harris will fit well in a league that will now stretch from Bristol, Tennessee and Murfreesboro, North Carolina to Franklin Springs and Young Harris, Georgia.

“Conference Carolinas is one of the elite conferences in NCAA Division II, and Young Harris only makes us stronger,” said Hicks, in a statement. “As a private, faith-based institution, they align perfectly with the mission of our institutions, and specifically King. They’ve been a common nonconference opponent for many of our teams in the past because of their geographic proximity, and I look forward to many Tornado/Mountain Lion conference matchups in the future!”

Young Harris is known for its baseball program, which finished 39-19 last season, falling to 2021 national champion Wingate in the Southeast Regional. Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon played for the purple-clad Mountain Lions.

Jennifer Rushton the director of athletics at Young Harris, is confident the Mountain Lions will be competitive in more than just athletics in Conference Carolinas.

“The conference mission and values align with us at Young Harris making us a perfect fit. We both believe strongly in developing the whole student-athlete, a commitment to excellence in all that we do while providing a tremendous student-athlete experience.,” Rushton said. “I am confident that our student-athletes will continue to excel in the classroom, in competition and in their personal endeavors and make a positive impact on the overall membership.”

King University President Alexander Whitaker serves as president of the Conference Carolinas Board of Directors and is also pleased to welcome Young Harris into the league.

“All the Conference Carolinas presidents are delighted that Young Harris will be joining us and that soon their teams will be competing,” Whitaker said, in a press release. “Young Harris very much exemplifies the core qualities we embrace as a conference that emphasize academic and athletic excellence as well as development of students’ spiritual and ethical values and practices.”