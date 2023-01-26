Conference Carolinas bringing football back in '25

Football is coming back to Conference Carolinas.

In a dual announcement on Thursday, Conference Carolinas announced not only the addition of Shorter University as the 15th member in 2024, but also the renewal of football in 2025, a sport not sponsored by the league since 1974.

The addition of Shorter provides Conference Carolinas the required six sports to sponsor the sport, including Barton, Chowan, Erskine, UNC Pembroke, North Greenville and Shorter. King University, which has been part of Conference Carolinas since 2011, has not offered football since the program was dropped in 1941.

“This is a huge announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “It has been a priority for us to find a way to bring football back to Conference Carolinas, and the addition of Shorter allows us to align with our member institutions to sponsor the sport. We have a great deal of work ahead of the 2025 season, but all of us in Conference Carolinas could not be any more excited. We look forward to working with all of our member institutions as Conference Carolinas football grows and thrives in the years to come.”

Shorter, which is located in Rome, Ga., sponsors 19 NCAA Division II varsity intercollegiate athletic programs along with two competitive cheerleading squads. They will be moving from the Gulf Coast Conference to Conference Carolinas.

"The Shorter University staff, students and coaches are all thrilled to be joining Conference Carolinas,” Shorter Director of Athletics Richard Hendricks said. “Conference Carolinas has a rich history in high-achieving student-athletes while staying competitive. North Greenville University recently winning the Division II baseball national championship is a great example of the competition Conference Carolinas encompasses, and reflects what Shorter University strives for in our athletic vision. Our main goal is to help our students find Jesus Christ in body, mind and soul. Conference Carolinas will be a great fit for us and will serve our academic, athletic and spiritual mission well.”

Conference Carolinas Board of Directors and King University President Alexander Whitaker stated in a press release that Shorter aligns with the mission and values of the conference.

“I know I speak for all Conference Carolinas presidents when I say how excited we are to have Shorter University join our exceptional group of schools,” Whitaker said. “Shorter’s mission certainly aligns with our focus on developing student-athletes in all aspects of their lives - body, mind and soul. And, speaking personally, as a native of Rome, Georgia, it will be good to see those from my hometown competing and watching conference sports on all of our campuses. It is a good day, indeed, for our student-athletes, coaches and institutions.”

The addition of Shorter, along with Young Harris College that announced its intentions to join the league in November, will allow Conference Carolinas to move to a three-division model in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball for the 2024-25 school year.

"The whole concept of this regionalization model is to cut costs, keep student-athletes off the road more and allow them to be on campus more where they can focus on academics and then we also think the concept will also promote regional rivalries for certain sports that are truly going to be in three divisions," Colvin said. "We are going to be awarding division championships to the winners of those divisions. For other sports where it is not going to necessarily be the three-division for the purpose of standings, we are going to use those three divisions or scheduling pods in that dynamic to create schedules that over time will allow institutions to save some of the longer road trips in the conference."

One of Colvin's primary goals upon taking his current role with Conference Carolinas in 2019 was the return of football. The NCAA requires a league have a minimum of six football-playing schools before a sport can be sanctioned.

"It was a major goal of ours to bring football into the league. When we started we had four institutions in our conference that played the sport of football so we didn't sponsor the sport," he said. "We had some membership growth and we got more institutions that sponsored football. Fortunately, at the time they all had associate membership homes in the short term, but we continued working at it. We have accomplished the first half of the goal and it took about 3 1/2 years to get to this point and now we are 2 1/2 years away from actually being out on the field with institutions competing with a Conference Carolinas logo on their helmet. There is a lot of work that needs to be done over these next 2 12 years to get to that point."

King University, which had football for 29 years before the program disbanded in 1941, was best known for its 206-0 triumph of Lenoir College in 1922.