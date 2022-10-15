Concussed Kurt Busch to step away from sport

LAS VEGAS — Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023.

The 44-year-old NASCAR champion made his announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. He choked up when he said doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.’”

“I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven't felt my best. My long-term health is priority number one and I don't feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”

Tyler Reddick will replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing next season. Reddick was signed to the team for 2024 but is no longer needed to complete his contract at Richard Childress Racing because RCR signed Kyle Busch, Kurt's younger brother and a two-time Cup champion, for next season.

“I will get back to 100%, I promise,” Busch said. "If I'm cleared, maybe you'll see me at a few select races” next season.

Reddick said the circumstances surrounding his early release from RCR aren't ideal but is pleased to get started with his new team. Reddick will be teammates with Bubba Wallace.

“Racing is a huge challenge, being competitive is a challenge,” Reddick said. “I would have accepted it and taken any challenge that comes my way. But for me, I'm really glad to start the journey with (23XI) one year early and we can get to work.”

Busch was injured in a routine crash in July that exposed a design flaw in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. He’s so far missed 13 consecutive races. Alex Bowman, who was also injured last month, has missed two straight with a concussion and said this week he’ll be out at least three more races.

Busch is the last active driver who competed in a Cup race against the late Dale Earnhardt, and the last driver who was part of the inaugural 10-driver Chase for the Cup in 2004, the year he upset the Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut and won his only title.

Busch’s retirement leaves Kevin Harvick as the last active driver who raced when NASCAR’s top series was called the Winston Cup Series.