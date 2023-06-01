TAZEWELL, Va. – Seventh inning comebacks have been the story of John Battle’s Cinderella run in the Region 2D tournament and it appeared briefly that they might make one in the finals.

Trailing Tazewell 3-0, Saylor Baldwin drew a walk to open the top of the seventh inning and Jordan Rowlett-Wheeler followed with a single.

Tazewell sophomore pitching star Carly Compton quickly took charge of the situation. The Bulldog hurler snagged a liner off the bat of Parker Elton and fired to first to double up Rowlett. When Madison Bowery flew out to center the Bulldogs celebrated the first region title in school history and back-to-back trips to the state tournament.

“I lost focus for a pitch and had to regain it back," Compton said. "I looked over and [shortstop] Mallorie [Whittaker] and all of them were like, 'come on, this is what we do'.

John Battle took the loss, but will play on, making its first state tournament appearance since 2013.

“I said to my coaches we have a history of seventh inning comebacks but this is not a team we want to try it against," John Battle head coach Tom Harmon said. "It is the best team and the best pitcher we have faced. I had a chance to talk to some of them and they are a good bunch of girls too."

Compton credited her teammates as the Trojans put several balls in play, but the Bulldogs were flawless on defense.

“I do my job in the circle and every time I look around there are at least four people saying we got your back," she said.

While striking out nine and holding Battle to two hits, Compton also took care of the offense. She singled and scored on Whittaker’s base hit for the game’s first run in the third inning. Brooke Nunley opened the fifth with a single and Compton hit the second pitch thrown to her over the left-center field fence.

“It is a big win for these kids because it has never happened here at Tazewell High School before, plus it means a home game in the first round of the state tournament," Tazewell head coach Tom Keene said. "I’m proud of these girls,’

Keene, who has led the program for 20 years, said this group has played together all year.

“They are one group. That is what I love about them," said Keene, who added that 'they play one pitch, one inning, one game at a time.'

He credited trips to Knoxville and Kingsport to face good competition with preparing the Bulldogs for the run to state, the third time Keene has taken the Bulldogs to the state tournament, with the first being in 2008. Tazewell lost to Appomattox County in the state quarterfinals last season.

Tazewell will host the Region 2C runner-up - Appomattox County or James River - in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday. John Battle will travel to the Region 2C champion on the same day.