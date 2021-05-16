 Skip to main content
World War II exhibit opens at WKMA
World War II exhibit opens at WKMA

Victory in Europe

The “Citizens & Soldiers: The Mostly World War II Paintings” exhibit, featuring art from Ken Smith, will be on display at the William King Museum of Art’s Panoramic Gallery through June 27.

William King Museum of Art will host “Citizens & Soldiers: The Mostly World War II Paintings” by artist Ken Smith in the Panoramic Gallery through June 27.

Ken Smith describes himself as a “history buff,” stating, “I am fascinated with the stories of history; individuals dealing with their times as ordinary human beings, as do we all. And the times that undoubtedly test the human character and resolve more than any other are the times of war. My work encapsulates broad historical subjects using a portrayal of a few of the individuals involved.”

Originally created for magazines and games, the paintings in his collection attempt to condense historical events and concepts into one image through the subjects who experienced it. Smith’s paintings are oil on paper and show expertly rendered, realistic depictions of soldiers storming out of tanks, crouched in trenches and prepping for battle. Most of the subjects have their attention turned toward the action, while a select few stare back into the eyes of the viewer, bringing them into that moment. Smith places a heavy focus on realism and detail in his work, stating “The subject matter, both in concept and detail, is meticulously researched and faithfully depicted, using live models with accurate, sometimes original, equipment and uniforms. I don’t show the horror of war, I attempt to show instead the ordinary people caught up in this extraordinary situation.”

View humanity and war in Ken Smith’s “Citizens & Soldiers,” on display in the Panoramic Gallery from April 29 through June 27.

The museum is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website. William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon.

