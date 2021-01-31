Workforce Solutions to offer Intro to Quality Core Tools class

Trust the process. A process of production is learned and mastered by understanding the foundations of why the system works.

Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions offers a gateway to understanding those foundations with the Introduction to Quality Core Tools course scheduled March 8-9. The course is being offered in partnership with University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services.

This two-day course provides an introductory overview to the core quality tools, Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), Statistical Process Control (SPC), Failure Modes Effect Analysis (FMEA), and Measurement System Analysis (MSA). The quality core tools are building blocks to create and manage an organization’s quality management system.

Failure Modes Effect Analysis follows a step-by-step method for conducting FMEA. Students learn how to assess risk and determine levels of risk that trigger mitigation actions.

Statistical Process Control instructs students on SPC in controlling and improving production processes. Students get practical knowledge of statistical methods used in analyzing those processes.