Workforce Solutions to offer Intro to Quality Core Tools class

Trust the process. A process of production is learned and mastered by understanding the foundations of why the system works.
Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions offers a gateway to understanding those foundations with the Introduction to Quality Core Tools course scheduled March 8-9. The course is being offered in partnership with University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services.
This two-day course provides an introductory overview to the core quality tools, Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), Statistical Process Control (SPC), Failure Modes Effect Analysis (FMEA), and Measurement System Analysis (MSA). The quality core tools are building blocks to create and manage an organization’s quality management system.
Failure Modes Effect Analysis follows a step-by-step method for conducting FMEA. Students learn how to assess risk and determine levels of risk that trigger mitigation actions.
Statistical Process Control instructs students on SPC in controlling and improving production processes. Students get practical knowledge of statistical methods used in analyzing those processes.
Advanced Product Quality Planning and Production Part Approval Process session focuses on APQP as a process, its five phases, and how it is managed. PPAP is examined as the culmination of APQP and includes an examination of PPAP requirements.
Measurement System Analysis explains how MSA controls and improves the production process. The class teaches linearity, bias and stability studies to gauge data. A basic understanding of applied statistics and statistical process control are recommended as prerequisites.
The approaches taught in this course are consistent with the intentions and guidelines published in the automotive Industry Action Group handbooks for APQP, PPA, FMEA, MSA, and SPC.
The course meets from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Technical Education Complex, Room T027, on the College’s Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75, next to Tri-Cities Airport. The introductory course fee is $600 per person. To register or learn more at this upcoming workshop contact 423.354.2570 or cmtauscher@northeaststate.edu.