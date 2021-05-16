Wonderland Tea to be held in downtown Historic Jonesborough

Enchanted Experiences by JRT will host the Wonderland Tea event on Saturday, May 22, at 12, 2 and 4 p.m. at the gazebo at Mill Spring Park in downtown Historic Jonesborough. Organized and directed by Brittany Whitson, the tea will include an interactive performance based on the classic book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” traditional tea food, themed games and a character meet-and-greet.

“We hope this will truly be an enchanted experience for all those that attend,” said Whitson, who will appear at the tea as the Queen of Hearts. “There are all kinds of details and nods to the movie and book versions in our table décor that I know die-hard fans will appreciate.”

“Alice is such a fun role to play,” said Millie Williams, who will be appearing as Alice at the tea. “Not only for the kids, but for the parents as well. I have had so many parents tell me that they love the movie! I’m so excited to include more characters that will make it even more fun!”

The tea will feature several characters from the beloved works of Lewis Carroll, including Shawn Hale as the Mad Hatter, Will Stephens as the March Hare, Corey Tickles as the White Rabbit, Kate Hollenbeck as the Cheshire Cat, Parker Dugger and Hollyn Dixon as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum and Joe Gumina as Master of Ceremonies.