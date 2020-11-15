 Skip to main content
Women's suffrage exhibit opens in Jonesborough
The Heritage Alliance has opened its latest exhibit, “Women’s Suffrage in Washington County,” now on display in the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

In honor and celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, this exhibit uses new resources — like the Washington County voter registration books from 1919 to 1922 — to tell the story of local women and their fight to receive the vote. Highlighting notable women of Jonesborough and Johnson City, as well as their achievements throughout the early 20th century, “Women’s Suffrage in Washington County” provides a closer, more focused look at the suffrage movement in Northeast Tennessee.

The exhibit will be open through the end of 2020. To learn more about the exhibit, visit heritageall.org or like the organization on Facebook.

