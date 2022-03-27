WATCH NOW: 'Shady Grove' and other Appalachian classics featured on old-time music anthology from Jack Hinshelwood

ABINGDON, Va. — Spend a little time with Jack Hinshelwood, and it’s easy to see that the man loves music.

His Abingdon front porch is filled with the sounds of his evening guitar playing, a way to end the day on a good note, he said.

The accomplished guitarist, fiddle player, singer and songwriter has played Appalachian music for more than 50 years.

He’s a winner of the Wayne Henderson Guitar Championship and the Knoxville World’s Fair Guitar Championship and a two-time winner of the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention guitar contest.

He’ll quickly tell you his favorite song is “Shady Grove,” a traditional Appalachian folk song that has held a special place in his heart since his fingers learned to navigate the guitar strings as a young musician.

“I’ve loved this song since the first time I heard it played,” Hinshelwood said. “I was electrified by it. It’s sentimental. It says ‘mountains’ and ‘Appalachian life’ to me. Somehow, it reminds me of my grandmother.”

New recording and concerts

The song “Shady Grove” is among a 22-track anthology of old-time, bluegrass and blues music featured on Hinshelwood’s new recording, “Fifty Years in the Making” — a two-year project that has brought together the artistry of 25 masterful musicians.

He has made music with many of the musicians throughout the years, and some he has worked with while promoting the music, including Phil Wiggins, Rob Ickes and Michael Cleveland, along with local musicians Doyle Lawson of Bristol, Tennessee, Debbie Yates of Konnarock, Virginia, and Sandy Shortridge of Grundy, Virginia.

“These songs and tunes have been gathering in my repertoire for about 50 years, some just waiting patiently to be heard,” Hinshelwood said. The songs also offer touches of Western swing, Celtic, country and folk.

The recording features songs like “Something Told the Wild Geese,” “I’ll Be Losing My Mind,” “Magpie” and “Wreck of the Number 9.”

The recording will be released on April 4 and can be purchased online at www.bandcamp.com by searching “Jack Hinshelwood” or “Fifty Years in the Making.”

As a result of the recording project, Hinshelwood will host two live concerts, celebrating the music of the Appalachian region.

The first concert is 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the Emory & Henry College campus. All of the ticket proceeds from the concert will benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support local agriculture, explore new economic opportunities and connect people to healthy food.

The second concert, benefiting Montgomery Museum of Art and History, will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Moss Art Center at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Ten of the masterful artists featured on the recording will perform live at the concerts, including Phil Wiggins, Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley, Butch Robins, Ivy Phillips, Scott Freeman, Jacob Eller, Debbie Yates, Sandy Shortridge and Hinshelwood, who will serve as host.

A special feature of the concerts will include two European artists, uilleann piper Ronan Browne from Ireland and euphonium maestro Steven Mead from England, performing century-old ballads via YouTube on a big screen.

“It’s definitely the largest recording project I’ve ever put together,” said Hinshelwood, who has produced eight recordings of traditional music and liner notes for additional recordings and contributed music for two movie soundtracks.

Through the concerts and recording, Hinshelwood hopes people will develop an appreciation for the breadth and diversity of the music.

Getting all of the musicians together for a recording was nearly impossible in 2020 due to the artists being scattered throughout the country and concerns about the pandemic on the rise.

Hinshelwood arranged for the musicians to record their songs in studios near their homes, while some of the artists were able to use their own home recording systems for the project.

Born to make music

Playing music has just come natural to Hinshelwood all these years.

He grew up on his grandmother’s farm in Riner, Virginia. At the age of 4, he climbed to her attic, where he discovered an old guitar with only four strings.

“I dragged it around everywhere I went. It went with me to the hospital to get my tonsils out,” he laughed.

“Plucking a string really struck a chord with me.”

When he was 6, his mother took him to a store in Christiansburg, Virginia, where he got an orange striped Harmony guitar with a book.

“I remember the book had ‘Casey Would Waltz with a Strawberry Blonde’ and one or two other ditties.”

Hinshelwood took a break from guitar playing until he found a friend in high school who shared the same interest.

“I didn’t want to do anything but play the guitar. We both were completely hooked.”

Hinshelwood said the musicians he met at local fiddler’s conventions made a huge impact on him as a young musician. “That’s where the oral tradition really thrives. It’s where people — from an 80-year-old fiddler to a novice 14-year-old — pass along all that great music.”

After earning a civil engineering degree from Virginia Tech in 1986, he went to work for a civil and environmental company, later serving as executive director of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail in Abingdon, where he developed and presented music festivals and concert events in 19 counties in Southwest Virginia.

From 1994 to 2008, Hinshelwood managed the Appalachian and Celtic music group Celtibillies, producing three recordings and touring in Alaska. He also toured the country and Canada with author Sharyn McCrumb.

Their collaboration resulted in “If Ever I Return, Pretty Peggy-O,” Jack’s recording of the ballads from McCrumb’s novel by the same name.

Tickets to the “Fifty Years in the Making” concerts are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are $5. Seating is limited, and tickets are now available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ehc/4926/event/1257594.

Tickets to the Emory concert can also be purchased in person at the McGlothlin Center box office during certain open hours. For more information, call the box office at 276-944-6333. A photo ID, face masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of the event are required for admittance.

The Emory concert is presented by The United Co. Foundation. Additional financial support provided by: JA Street, Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, the Clarke Charitable Foundation, Blue Ridge Beverage Co., Chinquapin Designs, Davenport Financial, Emory & Henry College, Food City, Hampton Inn of Abingdon, WEHC, A Likely Yarn, Abingdon Olive Oil Co., BurWil Construction, Electric Hardwoods, HBC, CPA’s, Rotary Club of Washington County, Holston Medical Group, George Whitley, HVAC Inc., Tumbling Creek Cider Co., Abingdon Rotary Club and The Polished Diamond Spa.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.