Watch now: Bites of Bristol: On Fridays, Boonies serves up all-you-can-eat fish, with a view of Boone Lake
Editor's Note

Bites of Bristol is a monthly series taking a look at the culinary scene in the Twin City. Each month, a member of the Bristol Herald Courier staff will visit a restaurant in the Bristol area and write a short feature highlighting the food, people and atmosphere at various eateries. This is not a restaurant review. Any questions or comments can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Friday fish frys are a staple in the South and often held as fundraisers, if not just for fun.

On Boone Lake, I discovered a Friday fish fry at Boonies, the longtime site of Davis Marina.

Bites of Bristol

Today, that marina has just eight slips on a dock at the lake’s edge. But, that’s OK: For the last few years, the Boone Lake water level has been lower than usual while officials of the Tennessee Valley Authority are working to repair the dam in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

Here, on Fridays, you’ll find Boonies busting at the gills with all ages angling for the all-you-can-eat Alaskan whitefish ($8.50), served with crinkle-cut fries, hush puppies and Cole slaw.

owners

Amy Morris (left) and Johnny Morris have been married for 20 years and are the owners of Boonies, a restaurant at Davis Marine on Boone Lake in the Buffalo community of Sullivan County, Tennessee, in Blountville. 

“The fish is really good, but it’s also the atmosphere,” said server Kayla Garland, 24. “We treat them like family out here.”

boone lake2

Boonies offers a view of Boone Lake.

I chose a big picnic table on the back porch for my all-you-can eat finny feast. Behind me, I found a long ramp leading to the waters of Boone Lake.

It was kind of like being at the coast!

“People actually come off of their boats and park at our dock,” Garland said. “And they’ll come up and eat as well.”

In all, the restaurant has 64 seats inside and 49 on the back porch.

The owners, Johnny and Amy Morris, bought this restaurant in 2015 and then proceeded with a massive overhaul — with a mission to serve “affordable good food,” Johnny Morris said.

And what about the Friday fish?

“It’s delicious,” said Amy Morris, 44.

waitress

Kayla Garland serves Cole slaw at Boonies.

“We make it when you order it,” added Johnny Morris, 43. “It’s not cooked ahead and reheated.”

This fish is previously frozen.

But it is cooked “fresh,” Amy Morris stressed. “Whenever you order it, that’s your fish that we’re cooking.”

Also popular: the Cole slaw, made daily by Johnny Morris with black pepper, sugar, carrots, cabbage, vinegar, salt and mayonnaise.

Each Friday, the fishy business picks up around 4:30 p.m.

“And then it’s straight madness. Unbelievable,” Johnny Morris said with a laugh. “We use at least 180 to 200 pounds of fish every Friday.”

That equates to about 650 pieces of fish, he said.

Morris calculates each customer consumes an average of 3.1 pieces of fish.

“But we have some come in and eat eight or nine pieces,” Morris said with another laugh. “We have a father and son who come in and see who can eat the most.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

