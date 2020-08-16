Watch now: Bites of Bristol: On Fridays, Boonies serves up all-you-can-eat fish, with a view of Boone Lake

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Friday fish frys are a staple in the South and often held as fundraisers, if not just for fun.

On Boone Lake, I discovered a Friday fish fry at Boonies, the longtime site of Davis Marina.

If You Go Boonies, 641 Buffalo Road, Blountville, Tennessee 423-279-0013

Today, that marina has just eight slips on a dock at the lake’s edge. But, that’s OK: For the last few years, the Boone Lake water level has been lower than usual while officials of the Tennessee Valley Authority are working to repair the dam in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

Here, on Fridays, you’ll find Boonies busting at the gills with all ages angling for the all-you-can-eat Alaskan whitefish ($8.50), served with crinkle-cut fries, hush puppies and Cole slaw.

“The fish is really good, but it’s also the atmosphere,” said server Kayla Garland, 24. “We treat them like family out here.”

I chose a big picnic table on the back porch for my all-you-can eat finny feast. Behind me, I found a long ramp leading to the waters of Boone Lake.

It was kind of like being at the coast!

“People actually come off of their boats and park at our dock,” Garland said. “And they’ll come up and eat as well.”

In all, the restaurant has 64 seats inside and 49 on the back porch.

The owners, Johnny and Amy Morris, bought this restaurant in 2015 and then proceeded with a massive overhaul — with a mission to serve “affordable good food,” Johnny Morris said.