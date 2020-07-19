Editor's Note

Bites of Bristol is a monthly series taking a look at the culinary scene in the Twin City. Each month, a member of the Bristol Herald Courier staff will visit a restaurant in the Bristol area and write a short feature highlighting the food, people and atmosphere at various eateries. This is not a restaurant review. Any questions or comments can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.

ABINGDON, Va. — Stopping in Abingdon on Friday afternoon, I ordered a Mediterranean meal called “Greeko’s Moussaka.”

That’s a dish of over-baked eggplant, potatoes and ground beef served with sauce and cheese.

But, first, I had to have an appetizer.

And, to be complete, while dining at Greeko’s, I chose the “Sampler” that included hummus and pita bread, among other delights. “It has a little bit of everything,” said Greeko’s waitress Brianna Mullins, 17, a recent John S. Battle High School graduate from Mendota. Virginia.

Greeko’s opened nearly two years ago — in August 2018 — at what was once the site of a family pharmacy.

Turns out, having that pharmacy location is what saved the restaurant during the coronavirus shutdown of 2020.

That’s because customers were still able to come pick up dinners and lunches to go.

“We got super lucky we had a drive-thru window,” said Alycia Venable, 38, the restaurant’s manager.

“The town support and the people of Abingdon really is what kept us alive,” Venable said. “The support of the locals is what pulled us through.”

The restaurant is known for its spicy spaghetti sauce and tasty lamb.

“The lamb, by far, is the most popular item,” Venable said.

“When people think of Greek food, they think of the lamb pitas. A lot of people come and get the lamb pita, the chicken pita. Even the salmon pita is popular. All the pitas are popular.”

Restaurant owner Mustafa Ahmed “puts a lot of love into it,” Venable said. “He really wanted to make a restaurant that was affordable but really had that good food. … And he doesn’t want any other reaction than ‘Wow’ when people eat his food.”

