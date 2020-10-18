Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum hosting train excursion

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Fall Excursion on Nov. 1.

The excursion offers a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the mountains and countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City, North Carolina and the Nantahala Gorge, North Carolina.

The one-day trip will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5 percent grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet, 100 feet above the lake.

Upon arrival in Bryson City, passengers will have time to choose from several restaurants in town and visit the many shops.

All excursion ticket holders get complimentary admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train.

Passengers may choose either Tourist Coach Class or Open Coach Class. All passenger cars are heated (except open air), and all cars have restrooms, which are located throughout the train.