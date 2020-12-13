Washington County Business Challenge to award $36K

The Washington County Business Challenge, a competitive 6-week training program in its 8th year, will award more than $36,000 in cash and services to startups and expanding businesses within the towns of Abingdon, Damascus, Glade Spring and Washington County, Virginia.
Due to COVID-19, the program will be a virtual/online weekly event only and will begin on Jan. 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. The Business Challenge is a collaborative effort of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator. The mission of the challenge is to foster small business development and job opportunities around Washington County.
There will be two $5,000 first place awards, two $2,500 second place awards and two $500 third place awards.
In addition, Emory & Henry College will again offer $5,000 to the winner of the Business Innovation Award for the business with the highest overall score located in Glade Spring, Emory, Meadowview or the Washington County portion of Saltville.
• First Community Bank will award $1,500 for the Best Pitch and $1,500 to the Best Business Plan
• J.J.’s Restaurant will award $1,000 for the Most Knowledgeable Business Idea
• Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator will award half price rent for one year for the 1st Place Start-Up Business and 1st Place Existing Business winners
• The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will award four one-year Chamber memberships to all first and second place winners
• Food City will provide printing, and the Bristol Herald Courier is an annual publicity sponsor. All the in-kind sponsors have been donors since 2014.
• Mike Spiegler, principal partner in Spiegler and Blevins CPAs, will contribute one year of CPA services
• John Martin, partner at Penn Stuart, will contribute the business start-up formation documents, (LLC, B Corp, partnership, C Corp etc.) to the winning contestant (a value of $2,500)
Details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2021WashingtonChallenge along with the program guidelines and application.
All past participants are eligible to attend the classes and receive free education and/or to participate as a contestant if they have not been a first-place winner in the past or if they were a winner but are starting a completely new business. Everyone interested in expanding or starting a business in the towns within Washington County are encouraged to enter.
The 8th annual Business Plan Challenge deadline to register is Jan. 12, 2021. The classes begin Jan. 19, 2021. To register, visit www.washingtonvachamber.org/programs. Interested participants may inquire at (276) 628-8141 or (276) 492-2062 to receive more information.
