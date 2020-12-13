Washington County Business Challenge to award $36K

The Washington County Business Challenge, a competitive 6-week training program in its 8th year, will award more than $36,000 in cash and services to startups and expanding businesses within the towns of Abingdon, Damascus, Glade Spring and Washington County, Virginia.

Due to COVID-19, the program will be a virtual/online weekly event only and will begin on Jan. 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. The Business Challenge is a collaborative effort of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator. The mission of the challenge is to foster small business development and job opportunities around Washington County.

There will be two $5,000 first place awards, two $2,500 second place awards and two $500 third place awards.

In addition, Emory & Henry College will again offer $5,000 to the winner of the Business Innovation Award for the business with the highest overall score located in Glade Spring, Emory, Meadowview or the Washington County portion of Saltville.

• First Community Bank will award $1,500 for the Best Pitch and $1,500 to the Best Business Plan

• J.J.’s Restaurant will award $1,000 for the Most Knowledgeable Business Idea