Volunteers collect tons of trash during Kingsport cleanups
Volunteers collect tons of trash during Kingsport cleanups

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Nearly 16 tons of garbage and trash were collected during seven cleanups this spring.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in conjunction with Kingsport Public Works, held the cleanups throughout various areas of the city on Saturdays from March through the end of May. Cleanups were held in the Riverview community, in downtown Kingsport, on the Greenbelt on the east end of town, on the Greenbelt on the west end of town, in the South Central community, at the interchange of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway and in the Lynn Garden community.

More than 250 volunteers came out to help clean up the community. Keep Kingsport Beautiful Executive Director Sharon Hayes said these cleanups would not be possible without the volunteers.

“Folks as young as elementary school and as old as people in their 80s joined in to help pick up trash,” Hayes said. “I want to thank each and every one of them and let them know how much they are appreciated.”

Keep Kingsport Beautiful provided volunteers with trash bags, latex gloves and trash grabbers. Safety vests were also provided at cleanups along roadways.

Sponsors of the cleanups include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Ballad Health, and South Central Community Development Corporation.

