Ulysses S. Grant relieves besieged Chattanooga in history lecture

The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host a lecture Monday focused on Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s bid to save Union troops from a desperate siege at Chattanooga in the autumn of 1863.

David Alan Powell, historian and author, will lead the talk, entitled “Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga,” based on his book of the same name. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, Tennessee. The event is free and open to the public. Seating will begin at 6 p.m.

The Chattanooga campaign is considered a major turning point in the Southern theater of the war, thanks largely to Grant’s innovative strategies to lift the siege. Sam Davis Elliott, author of “John C. Brown of Tennessee: Rebel, Redeemer, and Railroader,” writes of Powell’s book: “Faced with a crisis in Chattanooga, Abraham Lincoln turned to his most successful general, Ulysses S. Grant, to rescue the Union forces desperately holding on to the strategic little city on the Tennessee River. Employing the impressive body of research … amassed for his well-acclaimed work on the Chickamauga and Chattanooga Campaign, [Powell] concisely and insightfully demonstrates how Grant, with both persistence and flexibility, led troops from three different Union armies to gain a significant victory.”

Speaker Powell is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a BA in history. He has published numerous articles in various magazines and more than 15 historical simulations of different battles. For the past decade, Powell’s focus has been on the epic Battle of Chickamauga, and he is nationally recognized for his tours of that important battlefield.

The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table has served the region for over 32 years and is the only Civil War Round Table between Knoxville, Tennessee, and Roanoke, Virginia. The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table sponsors regional Civil War programs that give the public a chance to learn more about this fraught period in U.S. history.