Tuition-free success class offered to high school students

In conjunction with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, the Napoleon Hill Foundation is offering high school students in Norton and Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Tazewell, Russell, Lee and Scott counties the opportunity to take its Napoleon Hill’s Keys to Success course at no cost to high school students. Thanks to a grant from VCEDA, the cost of tuition will be paid for the first 100 high school students to enroll.

The class is a three-credit hour, college-level course based on Napoleon Hill’s “Keys to Success: The 17 Principles of Personal Achievement.” It is an accredited course that has been taught for more than two decades at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and has produced many successful leaders.

Napoleon Hill summed up his philosophy of success in “Think and Grow Rich!,” one of the bestselling inspirational business books of all time. A recent USA Today survey of business leaders named it one of the five most influential books in its field, more than 40 years after it was first published.

In Napoleon Hill’s “Keys to Success” book on which the course is based, his broadly outlined principles are expanded in detail with concrete advice on their use and implementation. Compiled from Hill’s teaching materials, lectures and articles, Napoleon Hill’s “Keys to Success” provides mental exercises, self-analysis techniques, powerful encouragement and straightforward advice to anyone seeking personal and financial improvement. In addition to Hill’s many personal true-life examples of the principles in action, there are contemporary illustrations featuring the success stories of modern entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Peter Lynch and Donna Karan. Napoleon Hill’s “Keys to Success” course promises to be a valuable and important guide on the road to success in business and life.

According to Green, “Most individuals that are involved in business and coaching careers are not only aware of the writings of Napoleon Hill but utilize many of the principles he laid out nearly a century ago in his works,” he said. “Because Hill encouraged and supported mentorship and was from Southwest Virginia, we wanted to find a way to help our young folks in Southwest Virginia,” he said. “We are elated to have the opportunity to do so on such a large scale.”

Green, a former bank president, has worked to establish several scholarships and a professor endowment at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise during his time as executive director of the Foundation and is responsible for initiating more than 2 million dollars in gifts and scholarship to the college.

To learn more or apply to take the online course, interested sophomores, juniors and seniors should visit https://www.napoleon-hill-leaders.com. Specific questions may be answered by contacting the Napoleon Hill Foundation at 276-328-6700 or by email at napoleonhill@uvawise.edu.

Napoleon Hill was born in poverty in a one-room cabin on the Pound River on Oct. 26, 1883. From these humble beginnings, the Wise County native became an adviser to presidents. During the early 20th century, Hill interviewed the nation’s most successful business leaders, including Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford. From those interviews and more conducted over 20 years, Hill compiled his eight-volume set, “The Law of Success,” a collection of the philosophy of individual achievement. He later condensed his research to compile “Think and Grow Rich,” often called one of the most important motivational books ever written.

First published in 1937, “Think and Grow Rich” has sold millions of copies worldwide and continues to appear on the list of top business books. In this classic on personal achievement, Hill introduced the concept “whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.” Principles from Hill’s philosophy of personal achievement include cultivating a burning desire, faith and persistence in the attainment of goals. Hill’s writings are still must-reads for business professionals.

The Napoleon Hill Foundation is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to promoting Hill’s philosophy.