Tuba Skinny performing at Blue Ridge Music Center

Somewhere on the road, I found Robin Rapuzzi traveling with Tuba Skinny.

He’s a washboard player. Yeah, a washboard — like what you used to wash clothes with.

Rapuzzi comes from New Orleans, along with most of the rest of the nine members of the Tuba Skinny band.

Other members play tenor banjo, guitar, sousaphone, clarinet, coronet, trombone, tuba and bass drum.

“We have two main vocalists,” Rapuzzi, 33, said during a recent telephone interview. “And sometimes the other guys chime in.”

Together for about a dozen years, Tuba Skinny plays dance music and is slated to perform on Aug. 21 at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Grayson County, Virginia.

Rapuzzi describes the group’s music as “joyful and simple.”

The group’s song list includes “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe.

“These days we like to play some R&B music, some ragtime, that weird jazz stuff, and we do some spiritual tunes,” Rapuzzi said. “And we also write some original tunes.”

Put on your dancing shoes.

“We always really hope that people dance because the music that we play is social dance music,” Rapuzzi said. “We always hope that people come out and shake it.”

