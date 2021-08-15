 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuba Skinny performing at Blue Ridge Music Center
0 comments

Tuba Skinny performing at Blue Ridge Music Center

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 08152021 tuba skinny

Tuba Skinny is slated to perform on Aug. 21 at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Grayson County, Virginia.

 Contributed Photo
BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

Somewhere on the road, I found Robin Rapuzzi traveling with Tuba Skinny.

He’s a washboard player. Yeah, a washboard — like what you used to wash clothes with.

Rapuzzi comes from New Orleans, along with most of the rest of the nine members of the Tuba Skinny band.

Other members play tenor banjo, guitar, sousaphone, clarinet, coronet, trombone, tuba and bass drum.

“We have two main vocalists,” Rapuzzi, 33, said during a recent telephone interview. “And sometimes the other guys chime in.”

Together for about a dozen years, Tuba Skinny plays dance music and is slated to perform on Aug. 21 at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Grayson County, Virginia.

Rapuzzi describes the group’s music as “joyful and simple.”

The group’s song list includes “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe.

“These days we like to play some R&B music, some ragtime, that weird jazz stuff, and we do some spiritual tunes,” Rapuzzi said. “And we also write some original tunes.”

Put on your dancing shoes.

“We always really hope that people dance because the music that we play is social dance music,” Rapuzzi said. “We always hope that people come out and shake it.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

If You Go

Tuba Skinny performs on Aug 21, 7 p.m., at the Blue Ridge Music Center at Blue Ridge Parkway, Milepost 213. Tickets are $25. For tickets, call 866 308 2773, ext. 212. Visit blueridgemusiccneter.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HOLLAND: God has the devil on a leash
Columnists

HOLLAND: God has the devil on a leash

For those who are followers of Jesus, I want to encourage you today. There is nothing to fear because God loves you and has promised that He w…

+2
Dining car experience to raise funds for railroad museum
Community

Dining car experience to raise funds for railroad museum

On Aug. 14, a special event will be held in Tennessee’s Oldest Town, Jonesborough, on restored historic vintage railroad dining cars. This event is a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough. The highlight of the evening will be an elegant meal followed by stories told by an authentic Railroad Storyteller. As guests arrive for dinner at the Railroad Yard, they will be greeted with railroad songs by the band “Trunk Monkeys”.

RANDALL: Keeping in touch
Columnists

RANDALL: Keeping in touch

Five years ago, my younger brother left this world for the next. I will never forget him. I couldn’t if I tried. If you had met him, you’d rem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts