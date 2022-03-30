Theatre Bristol keeps story of 'Jack and the Giant Beanstalk' alive with new show

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn still journeys the Mississippi River. John Steinbeck’s Tom Joad remains in search of justice. And Jack’s beanstalk still grows.

Classic literature never dies. Nor do its characters.

Leave it to Theatre Bristol to embrace them. On tap, Theatre Bristol presents “Jack and the Giant Beanstalk.” Set to open on Friday, April 1, and run through Sunday, April 10, it’s no April’s Fool joke at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

“It’s fun,” said Cindi Brooks, director of “Jack and the Giant Beanstalk.” “It’s children being children and getting into mischief.”

“Jack and the Beanstalk” originated as an English fairy tale and was first published as “The Story of Jack Spriggins and the Enchanted Bean” in 1734. Perhaps its most famous dialogue, that of the Giant, actually traces to 1606 and William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

In the skilled talents of Theatre Bristol’s cast and crew, “Jack and the Giant Beanstalk,” a longtime children’s story, flourishes anew. For context, Theatre Bristol began in 1965 as a children’s community theater company.

“Part of our job is to keep these stories alive,” said Samantha Gray, Theatre Bristol board member and the show’s producer. “We don’t want our children to forget.”

And so on Monday night, just as the Bristol sign alighted, just as folks strolled along the sidewalks of State Street, “Jack and the Giant Beanstalk” roared to life under the watchful Theatre Bristol banner.

“This will take adults back to their childhood,” Brooks said. “Parents will enjoy the nostalgia.”

Cast and crew hustled. Gray helped move such props as the Giant’s table into place. Brooks, who’s making her directorial debut, sat in a seat several rows deep in Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace. Steve Baskett, a Theatre Bristol veteran, walked by.

“I’m the one who trades the beans to Jack,” said Baskett. “I get the cow and the golden crown.”

Voices quieted. Lights darkened. At the stroke of 7, the full-dress rehearsal began. Sailors aboard an imperiled ship battle the rigors of a frightening storm. Suddenly, a sailor spies a giant.

“It’s a monster!” he said.

“It’s getting closer!” replied another.

“We’re doomed!” said one final sailor. Among the giant’s captives, Jack’s father.

Consequently, Jack and his mother are left destitute. They own little more than a bony cow, named Milky White, and a golden coin. As winter nears, she implores Jack to take the cow and coin to market in an effort to trade for a more bountiful brown cow.

Only thing, Jack encounters the Peddler — who thinks he’s about to hoodwink Jack.

“Plant these beans,” the Peddler said to Jack, “and all of your dreams will come true.”

You know the story. Jack swaps the cow for a bag of “magic” beans. Frustrated upon his arrival back home, his mother tosses the beans into their weedy garden.

Overnight, a gigantic beanstalk grows. Curious, Jack climbs the beanstalk, whereupon he encounters the Giant.

“Fee! Fi! Fo! Fum!” bellowed the Giant. “I smell the blood of an Englishman!”

OK, no more giveaways. Comedy jibes with drama as parades of mischief and peals of adventure lead to results unimagined. Will life bloom as green as the leaves on the giant beanstalk?

“It’s a light-hearted, funny show with a moral,” Brooks said.

And it’s a generational story, the likes of which untold numbers of children around the world grew up listening to and reading. Why, “Jack and the Beanstalk” even predates America.

“This is Theatre Bristol,” Gray said, “at its essence.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.