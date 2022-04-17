The Bookworm Sez: Take a trip around the world with your kids for Earth Day

Mom’s always after you to clean your room.

She always wants you to make your home a better place, starting right there. Sometimes, you wonder why, and it’s probably because a clean room makes everything better. In a way, you’re safer when you live in clean surroundings, too, and that goes for the biggest home of all: the Earth. It’s true, so why not read about our planet and learn what you can do to keep it clean and healthy?

How would you like to be someone that the Earth can count on, in a pinch? In “Earth Friend Forever” by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Toten, illustrated by Mike Orodan (Little, Brown, $17.99), the creators of the Science podcast “Brains On!” will show you how to be the buddy the planet needs most.

Like every good friendship, there’s some give and take when you’re pals with the Earth. You pick up litter, the planet gives you the ingredients for pizza. Nice trade, huh? Yep, but now there’s an emergency, and it’s serious business. With this cute book, kids ages 4 to 7 will learn to be good stewards of the Earth, and they’ll be spurred to take action in ways that are doable for even the youngest kid.

Also from the creators of “Brains On!”: “Road Trip Earth” by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten (Little, Brown $18.99).

Part adventure, part science, this book takes young readers around the planet and inside it, in bite-sized segments that teach them about the environment but that also touch upon geology and geography, as well as climatology and light chemistry. But you shouldn’t for a minute think that this book is stuffy or unapproachable.

Imagine, for instance, a matchup between two large, famous bodies of water. Who would win? Learn, for example, what lives beneath your feet. Visit a cave, drop in on the desert, check out some “bizarre” creatures that live in weird places, know about snow and rocks, and then take a trip to outer space and see what’s up there. For science-minded kids, ages 9 to 14, or for young environmentalists who crave a bit of literary adventure, this book could be irresistible.

Young environmental warriors can be serious about their work, though, and if your child is one who’s laser-focused on the environment, you’ll want “Be the Change: Rob Greenfield’s Call to Kids — Making a Difference in a Messed-Up World” by Rob Greenfield and Antonia Banyard (Greystone Kids, $18.95).

Filled with jaw-dropping pictures, real statistics, solid, adult-caliber information and ideas for being green, this book is perfect for kids 10 and up, especially if they’re keen on making their lives and your home as zero-waste as possible. Find it on shelves April 19.

If your child wants more information, or if these books don’t quite fit what you’re looking for, be sure to ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for help. They can instantly put their fingers on books that will help your kid help make this world a better place.