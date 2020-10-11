Tennis Anyone?: World loses a music legend

I was 11 years old when my brother got a crazy-looking record called “Women and Children First.”

It looked like a bunch of dope heads on both covers: a hard rock band with an in-your-face attitude.

And when my brother put it on his turntable, there was this creepy monster-like sound erupting with the opening of a track called “And the Cradle Will Rock.”

Crazy song: Right in the middle of it, as everything slows down, the lead singer named David Lee Roth asks, “Have you seen Junior’s grades?”

From there, the next song sounded even more insane. It’s called “Everybody Wants Some.”

And it starts off sounding like the drumbeat of the head hunters coming to “Gilligan’s Island.”

There’s two more songs on side one of “Woman and children First.” One is called “Fools.” The other is “Romeo Delight.” Both are wild, guitar-driven workouts. And they are absolute masterpieces of the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen, the Van Halen lead guitar player who died Tuesday at age 65.