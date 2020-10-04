Tennis Anyone?: What’s the next phone call gonna be?

I love using the landline phone because I want to call my mother long-distance. And it’s always just a clearer signal than a cell phone.

But I haven’t put much time and effort into maintaining this phone — the landline — in years.

At home, I’ve actually got two phones. One that rings, which I can hear across most of the house. But you can’t talk on that phone anymore. It just rings.

And then there’s the other phone. It doesn’t ring. But it sure does make good conversation. My hard-to-hear mama never has trouble picking up every word.

A trip to the store for a new phone would make sense. I would have caller ID again and end the mystery of the next phone call.

But then I wouldn’t get to play the games with the people who are trying to find me.

Honestly, I can only count on one hand in the past month getting a phone call from a family member or for anything I actually needed to know.

My phone calls, just this week, have been this: