Tennis Anyone?: What’s the next phone call gonna be?

I love using the landline phone because I want to call my mother long-distance. And it’s always just a clearer signal than a cell phone.
But I haven’t put much time and effort into maintaining this phone — the landline — in years.
At home, I’ve actually got two phones. One that rings, which I can hear across most of the house. But you can’t talk on that phone anymore. It just rings.
And then there’s the other phone. It doesn’t ring. But it sure does make good conversation. My hard-to-hear mama never has trouble picking up every word.
A trip to the store for a new phone would make sense. I would have caller ID again and end the mystery of the next phone call.
But then I wouldn’t get to play the games with the people who are trying to find me.
Honestly, I can only count on one hand in the past month getting a phone call from a family member or for anything I actually needed to know.
My phone calls, just this week, have been this:
» One of the colleges I attended called to say they were putting together an alumni directory. For five minutes, I gladly told them about me, this job and the books I have had published. And then came the catch: The lady on the line wanted the first of two installments of what would add up to more than $300 for this alumni book. Having a kid in college, I pleaded poverty and politely declined.
» On Friday morning, I got what sounded like a courtesy, telling me that all of my debt could be wiped out because of “the situation with the country.”
Feeling lucky, I pressed #1 on the phone. Immediately, some guy with a foreign accent started asking if I was interested in “the lower interest rates.”
Being blessed with a variety of voices, I immediately mimicked this man’s accent and said I was interested in the “free $5000” that his company promised to give me. Hearing that, though, he instantly hung up!
» Five minutes after talking to Credit Man, I heard the voice of “Anna.” She said she was from the Republican Party. And she was calling about the election. Almost as soon as she said her name, though, she asked if I was still there.
“I’m here,” I told her. “Please, Anna, don’t hang up! Anna, I love you.”
To that, she did not hesitate to reply, saying, “Your name will be added to the do-not-call list.”
