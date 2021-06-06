Tennis Anyone?: Visitors center swapping buildings in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Even in the rain, the antique architecture of Abingdon is appealing.

Photographer David Crigger and I spent midday Thursday in Abingdon, checking out the impending move of the 1849 Dooley House from Pecan Street to Park Street.

Within easy walking distance is the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center — what is now also serving as the town’s visitors center for the remainder of 2021, according to a release issued Thursday.

In my more formal duties as a news reporter, you may have followed the tale of the town’s former visitors center, the Hassinger House, now being up for sale. Town officials are hoping to fetch $600,000 — just in case you’ve got some spare change.

Then they’re looking to move visitors center operations to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum, 208 W. Main St.

That place, well, it’s been a maintenance mess for years. I’ve heard the Abingdon Town Council talk about this building far more than once — on what needs to be done to stabilize it.

Even so, it stands at one of the busiest corners in Abingdon — where Main Street meets Cummings Street.

So what are you gonna do?

Fix it!