Tennis Anyone?: Turning into my father on Mother's Day

It’s Mother’s Day.

But I think I am becoming my dad.

Some background: Daddy hasn’t been to town for about a dozen years. At 87, his cross-state traveling days are over.

But during his last time in the Tri-Cities in 2009, I remember him standing at the cashier stand at Perkin’s Restaurant at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

I don’t know what he was saying — in full.

I just remember him ending some sentence with, “And that’s what they were doing in World War II.”

Darn odd.

It was like he was giving a history lesson at the cash register.

And then, well, I heard myself last week — at the Dollar Tree, of all places!

My bill came out to “$17.51.”

“1751,” I said to the cashier lady. “That was the year that Thomas Jefferson’s daddy, Peter Jefferson, had a map noting a survey on the state line of Virginia. They made it all the way to Whitetop Mountain.”

“Really?” the cashier said.