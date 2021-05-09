Tennis Anyone?: Turning into my father on Mother's Day

It’s Mother’s Day.
But I think I am becoming my dad.
Some background: Daddy hasn’t been to town for about a dozen years. At 87, his cross-state traveling days are over.
But during his last time in the Tri-Cities in 2009, I remember him standing at the cashier stand at Perkin’s Restaurant at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
I don’t know what he was saying — in full.
I just remember him ending some sentence with, “And that’s what they were doing in World War II.”
Darn odd.
It was like he was giving a history lesson at the cash register.
And then, well, I heard myself last week — at the Dollar Tree, of all places!
My bill came out to “$17.51.”
“1751,” I said to the cashier lady. “That was the year that Thomas Jefferson’s daddy, Peter Jefferson, had a map noting a survey on the state line of Virginia. They made it all the way to Whitetop Mountain.”
“Really?” the cashier said.
“Yes,” I went on as she bagged up my stuff. “Peter Jefferson surveyed the line to where Whitetop is. But they didn’t call it Whitetop at that time. They called it Meadow Mountain.”
“Really?” the cashier said.
“That was the original name, because of the meadow of white grass that grows on top of the mountain,” I said.
At this point, the cashier just looked at me.
“They didn’t call it Whitetop for a long time,” I said.
“They called it Meadow Mountain? Was it for the pretty flowers on top?” the cashier asked.
“Yes,” I said. “It was for that field of white grass. A lot of people think it’s called Whitetop for the snow. But it’s actually because it looks white from a distance. The meadow does.”
“Wow,” the cashier said.
Grabbing my bags, as I was leaving, I looked at the cashier and said, “And that was your history lesson on the year 1751 for today.”
I walked out that store and realized that, yes, I had finally become my father.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709