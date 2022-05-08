Tennis Anyone?: Try to execute the rare reverse prank phone call

You’ve heard of reverse dial. That’s where you hit a button on your phone, and it calls back the number that just called you.

There’s such a thing as reverse lookup on the phone. You punch in the number, and you try to figure out if you can match that to the name that pops up.

But what about a reverse prank phone call?

Prank phone calls kind of went out of style when people got caller ID on their phones. Sometime around the 1990s, it was pretty stupid to keep calling people and making prank phone calls.

But what if somebody called you first? If you answer the phone, can you prank them instead?

My mom and dad would never be in this dilemma. Even now, they just let their telephone ring when they can’t figure out who’s calling because they have that color ID fixed to kind of let the world leave them alone.

But I have a phone hooked up without any caller ID. So I’m still getting folks just mysteriously ringing me and sounding like they’re from faraway places.

If they have an accent, I instinctively try to start matching how they talk. That’s something I’ve been doing for 50 years, since I was about 3 years old, and I was trying to imitate the weatherman.

On this particular phone call, somebody with a foreign accent called and asked if there was somebody at the home who listens to the radio.

The youngest person of the household, preferably.

“What is your name?” I asked.

“Robert Silva,” the call returned.

“Radio,” I said, matching his accent. “You listen to the radio.”

“Is there someone there who listens to the radio?” the man asked.

“I like the radio,” I said. “Radio.”

“I’m doing a survey,” the man said

“I like the radio, “I said. “I like Robert Silva because he listens to the radio.”

“I’m doing a survey,” the man said.

By this time, my teenage son was at my side, wondering who in the world I was talking to in this accent.

“Silva Survey,” I said. “Do you listen to the radio?”

And, with that, the man hung up. I imagine I also earned a place on the do-not-call list for my performance. I’m sure he thought I was a complete crackpot.

I know. I know. I should’ve just told him, “I’m not interested.”

That’s what my mama would say. And it is Mother’s Day, after all. She would’ve told me not to even listen to what he had to say.

Or, better yet, she would tell me, “Wouldn’t it just be easier for you to get your caller ID working?”

