Tennis Anyone?: This Labor Day weekend, here’s a throwback to my first job

I have a wonderful newspaper deliverer. Every morning, the paper is right there in the box. Hopefully, you have the same kind of service
I salute all newspaper carriers this Labor Day weekend.
For nearly 27 years, I have written articles for this newspaper.
Yet I actually got started in the journalism field more than three years before that.
Even earlier, though, at the tender age of 13, I landed my first job: delivering a weekly “shopper” — a newspaper full of advertisements — in my hometown of Virginia Beach.
Starting off, I carefully rolled each newspaper with rubber bands. I put each in a bag. Then I got all delivered by 2 p.m. every Saturday, quite dutifully walking around the neighborhood with a shoulder bag.
I put each on every porch.
My boss was so greatly impressed that he increased my route a few houses and gave me another $2 per week.
Along the way, I got to know some of the old folks in the neighborhood. They stopped to thank me — an impressionable young lad — and said how much they enjoyed receiving that little newspaper.
Around age 15, I dropped the shoulder bag for a bicycle with baskets. And I rolled down the city streets, flinging the shopper like a seasoned pro.
Most papers got on the porch. But, admittedly, that bicycle was not as effective as walking door to door.
Beyond the bicycle, I was also busy mowing lawns, which gave me enough money to buy my own pickup truck at age 16.
With those four wheels, I stepped up to more jobs — painting houses, washing dishes, bussing tables and even evicting people.
All the while, I still kept delivering that little shopper every Saturday morning.
Yet I was now shaggy. Fuzzy. Smoking cigarettes and sneaking beers. Hanging out with a voluptuous girl on the far end of my paper route. Oh, yeah, baby — whatever I could get away with. I was a typical teen.
And how I delivered that newspaper? Well, at age 17, I put stacks of rolled papers on the passenger side of my Chevrolet Luv Truck. Then I drove down the middle of every road, tossing newspapers as best as I could. All the while, I would try to smoke a cigarette. Seriously, I should have been ticketed for being a fire hazard!
Clearly, it was now time for somebody else to take this job. I already had lawns to mow and dishes to wash.
I don’t really know what happened in the end. But my slacker act must have been spotted by somebody. All I remember is my father delivering the news. The boss called. And, after nearly five years, my delivery days were done.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!