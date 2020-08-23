Tennis Anyone?: The whole ‘tooth’ about going to dentist during pandemic

I showed up with my mask on, ready for a good flossing.

But the dentist’s door was locked. And, with just two minutes to spare before my appointment, I started freaking out.

Fortunately, a masked woman with rubber gloves came to the rescue. I told her I was there to see the dentist at 2 p.m., and I didn’t want to be late; this particular dentist imposed a cancellation fee.

But, on my mind, there was than just that.

I was actually anxious to expose my bare teeth, tongue, gums and saliva to the dental world — in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Would all this be sterile and safe?

Well, turns out, maybe they were more anxious about me than I was about them.

First, the ever-polite dental hygienist at the door stuck a thing on my finger and told me that had something to do with oxygen. My score was 98, and it was supposed to be above 95. I didn’t understand any of it, but I told her that maybe I had been eating all my vegetables lately, and that made me healthy.

Next, she took my temperature. It was 98.8. Of course, it’s supposed to be 98.6. But I was deemed normal enough to come in the dental door.

We also filled out a form, asking me countless questions about coughing and minor ailments. I had none of the above.

What’s more, I had been to none of the COVID-19 “hot spots.” Fact is, I barely get around Abingdon and Bristol these days, I told her.

Finally, after passing all the checkpoints, my dental treatment began.

All the while, the hygienist wore a mask and rubber gloves as she did her duties. She used that wire pokey thing on my gums and teeth, but it never made me flinch.