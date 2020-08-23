Tennis Anyone?: The whole ‘tooth’ about going to dentist during pandemic

I showed up with my mask on, ready for a good flossing.
But the dentist’s door was locked. And, with just two minutes to spare before my appointment, I started freaking out.
Fortunately, a masked woman with rubber gloves came to the rescue. I told her I was there to see the dentist at 2 p.m., and I didn’t want to be late; this particular dentist imposed a cancellation fee.
But, on my mind, there was than just that.
I was actually anxious to expose my bare teeth, tongue, gums and saliva to the dental world — in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Would all this be sterile and safe?
Well, turns out, maybe they were more anxious about me than I was about them.
First, the ever-polite dental hygienist at the door stuck a thing on my finger and told me that had something to do with oxygen. My score was 98, and it was supposed to be above 95. I didn’t understand any of it, but I told her that maybe I had been eating all my vegetables lately, and that made me healthy.
Next, she took my temperature. It was 98.8. Of course, it’s supposed to be 98.6. But I was deemed normal enough to come in the dental door.
We also filled out a form, asking me countless questions about coughing and minor ailments. I had none of the above.
What’s more, I had been to none of the COVID-19 “hot spots.” Fact is, I barely get around Abingdon and Bristol these days, I told her.
Finally, after passing all the checkpoints, my dental treatment began.
All the while, the hygienist wore a mask and rubber gloves as she did her duties. She used that wire pokey thing on my gums and teeth, but it never made me flinch.
My teeth turned out just fine.
Both the hygienist and the dentist said my teeth looked good in person and on X-rays.
And that was even with me not having gone to the dentist since December!
No cavities. No cracks.
But, wait — I’m not out the door yet.
I was escorted through the hallway while again wearing my mask. I had my appointment card, some toothpaste and a new toothbrush. I figured I was good to go for at least six months.
But I couldn’t go; they wouldn’t let me.
I was aimed toward checkout, where the receptionist surprised me by saying I owed $10 to help pay for fans and other safety equipment being used to fight the coronavirus.
I paid that fee and tried to leave. But that receptionist told me I was not allowed to go on my own and that I could not touch the doors.
“I touch the doors,” she said, holding her hands high in the air, both clad in rubber gloves.
Yet finally, with that, my COVID-age trip to the dentist was done.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.