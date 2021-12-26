Tennis Anyone?: The smell of the dump surrounds you

The odor traveled through the frigid December air like a nasty refrigerator that had not been cleaned out for 18 years.

Dave could smell it in Tennessee; I smelled it in Virginia.

You could say that smell joined both Bristols like the giant “A Good Place to Live” sign that arches above State Street, welcoming visitors to our dynamic downtown district.

Once upon a time, more than a century ago, that sign said, “PUSH! That’s Bristol.”

Push?

Yeah. From what I’ve read, that word noted the Twin City’s growth and seemingly referenced how a woman should push to deliver a baby.

But lights would burn out on that sign. And that word “PUSH!” would sometime say, “--SH! That’s Bristol.”

Worse yet, the comical way those lights would burn out and say, “PU--! That’s Bristol” would, well, certainly fit what’s in the air today.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.