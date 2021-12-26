Tennis Anyone?: The smell of the dump surrounds you

I started hearing about Bristol’s funkiness long before I got a good whiff.
And then?
Well, to paraphrase Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Ooh, that smell/The smell of the dump surrounds you.”
The old landfill in Bristol, Virginia has been a smelly mess this year.
But I had not quite caught the right intake to completely comprehend what it smelled like — until Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s terrible,” one friend had told me.
“Just awful,” said another.
Two weeks earlier, I thought I had smelled it.
“Cow manure?” I asked my old buddy Dave.
“Farmer,” Dave said. “This is a chemical smell.”
As Dave had guessed, when I smelled cow manure, I had smelled the work of an eager farmer.
But, on Tuesday afternoon, I discovered the dump.
I was seeing my daughter off as she headed to church for a musical rehearsal.
What a sweet mission, and what foul air for it.
Outside, it smelled like we were standing inside a giant trash can.
The odor traveled through the frigid December air like a nasty refrigerator that had not been cleaned out for 18 years.
Dave could smell it in Tennessee; I smelled it in Virginia.
You could say that smell joined both Bristols like the giant “A Good Place to Live” sign that arches above State Street, welcoming visitors to our dynamic downtown district.
Once upon a time, more than a century ago, that sign said, “PUSH! That’s Bristol.”
Push?
Yeah. From what I’ve read, that word noted the Twin City’s growth and seemingly referenced how a woman should push to deliver a baby.
But lights would burn out on that sign. And that word “PUSH!” would sometime say, “--SH! That’s Bristol.”
Worse yet, the comical way those lights would burn out and say, “PU--! That’s Bristol” would, well, certainly fit what’s in the air today.
