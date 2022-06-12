 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: 'The Rock & Review' leaps from Nashville to Bristol television

Bristol’s TV market woke up to a new show on June 4 — that’s a Saturday — broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee.

It’s called “The Rock & Review.”

You can find the show on WEMT-TV (Fox 39) at 8:30 a.m.

It’s not a new show for Nashville. It actually began as a news segment on WZTV (Fox 17) in the Music City market in 2012 then graduated to a full half-hour program in 2020.

But it’s definitely new for the Tri-Cities market.

“It’s the hottest music show,” said Evan Patrick, a videographer who negotiated a deal to broadcast the program in his hometown of Bristol — the “Birthplace of Country Music” — and beyond.

Patrick teamed with a business partner, Mike Owens, a former writer for the Bristol Herald Courier, to acquire the show. “It’s been on the air in different versions for about a decade,” said Owens, who now lives at Owensboro, Kentucky.

The show is produced in Nashville and hosted by Eric Dahl through Sinclair Broadcast Group, said Bob Haywood, a marketing consultant for WEMT.

Dahl is an author, producer and guitarist. He penned a book about the late B.B. King’s guitar, Lucille.

“I didn’t know anything about the show until Evan [Patrick] contacted me about it,” Haywood said. “Nashville had no intention of taking this show anywhere other than Nashville.”

Yet now the show featuring famous rock and country performers is on the air here in the Mountain Empire.

“There’s a lot of good stuff coming up,” Patrick promised. “There’s a lot of unseen stuff coming up with Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

