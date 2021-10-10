Tennis Anyone?: The new math of cooking lasagna

I read the cartoon top on the instructions for the lasagna. I saw that it took 115 minutes and wondered what in the world we had done buying a party-size lasagna.

I swore we would have enough food to compete with the fishes and loaves story of the Bible.

But never mind the size. All I knew was that this was a different and bigger box of lasagna. And it was like building a puzzle with my 15-year-old son.

John looked at the box in the middle and told me that I had messed up. I had not cooked the lasagna for 20 minutes without the foil lid. I think he was convinced that the darn thing was ruined.

We spent about 10 minutes of the cooking time with me trying to convince John that everything was going to be OK. It just needed to cook for a while without that lid so that the top would be cooked.

But then came the debate. John figured that since the lasagna was now halfway cooked that we should consider it thawed. And he went on a different highway of instructions on the back of the box than what I was traveling down. I kept trying to convince him that we were still in the Froozen Lane.

This thing was like a big block of ice when I put it in the oven, I told him.