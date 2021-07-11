Tennis Anyone?: State parks hosting several fun events this week

It’s a big weekend coming up at two Virginia state parks.

Come out to Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s time for the annual Railroad Day.

For years, park officials say, the railroad has played a vital role in the economics and history of the area.

This year, the park is promoting railroad safety at the park with Railroad Day events beginning at 10 a.m.

Look for exhibits at the actual Natural Tunnel, which is still actively used by railroad traffic.

Due to visitor safety issues, the tunnel has been closed to foot traffic for the past several years; however, for this event only, a waiver has been obtained that will allow visitors to explore the tunnel starting at 10 a.m.

It’s a rare chance to see the cavelike formation.

No trains are slated to pass through during this event.

Guides will be inside the tunnel to share information and facts.

Natural Tunnel State Park (276-940-2674) lies just off U.S. Highway 58/23.

Want more fun?