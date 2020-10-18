Tennis Anyone?: Sometimes it’s hard to let go of sentimental items

I tried taking it to Damascus and selling it at the Mother’s Day flea market at the town park.
But you cannot give away a Barbie Jeep that doesn’t have a battery.
At that point, about five years ago, I didn’t know where the battery went. All I know is that it wore down after years of the Barbie Jeep sitting in the yard.
Ultimately, without a battery, the Barbie Jeep just ended up on the side of the driveway.
Only, I didn’t want to throw it away. To me, it represented those bright moments of my daughter’s childhood.
Even though all that was, like, 13 years ago when the Barbie Jeep arrived.
Now, at 19, my daughter is hitting the road in a Chevy.
Funny thing, teenagers in their last year of being teenagers don’t care anymore about their Barbie Jeeps.
My 14-year-old son still likes his little John Deere tractor; he rolls it down the driveway like a stuntman.
But his Barbie Jeep ride-along days ended nearly a decade ago.
For the record, this wasn’t any old Barbie Jeep.
It was hand-delivered by Santa Claus in a box. But, I left it in that box until after Easter, hoping the Easter Bunny would hop along and fix it for me.
No such luck, as I chronicled in a column many years ago.
In the end, I was the one who had to put the Barbie Jeep together.
With this vehicle, my daughter learned to drive. She roamed all over the yard with her baby brother.
And now?
Well, they’re out cruising Abingdon and Bristol in that Chevy.
Last month, I finally figured it was time to wrap it up.
I squeezed the Barbie Jeep into the van, along with the rest of the week’s trash.
And I hit the road for Haskell Station, where I gave a heave-ho push into a Dumpster at a trash collection station in Washington County, Virginia.
I sighed and almost cried.
That dirty and broken-down Barbie Jeep would head to its grave — a symbol no more of a childhood that has come and gone.
