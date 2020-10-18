Tennis Anyone?: Sometimes it’s hard to let go of sentimental items

I tried taking it to Damascus and selling it at the Mother’s Day flea market at the town park.

But you cannot give away a Barbie Jeep that doesn’t have a battery.

At that point, about five years ago, I didn’t know where the battery went. All I know is that it wore down after years of the Barbie Jeep sitting in the yard.

Ultimately, without a battery, the Barbie Jeep just ended up on the side of the driveway.

Only, I didn’t want to throw it away. To me, it represented those bright moments of my daughter’s childhood.

Even though all that was, like, 13 years ago when the Barbie Jeep arrived.

Now, at 19, my daughter is hitting the road in a Chevy.

Funny thing, teenagers in their last year of being teenagers don’t care anymore about their Barbie Jeeps.

My 14-year-old son still likes his little John Deere tractor; he rolls it down the driveway like a stuntman.

But his Barbie Jeep ride-along days ended nearly a decade ago.

For the record, this wasn’t any old Barbie Jeep.